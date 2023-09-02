The following deed transfers were recorded from Aug. 17, 2023, through Aug. 23, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
Parker S. Laite Jr. Trust, Nancy L. Laite Trust, Parker S. Laite Jr. And Nancy L. Laite Living Trust to Nicole Lew, David Bello.
Filomena T. Raia to Filomena Raia Revocable Trust, Raia Filomena Trust.
Kevin R. Hannifan, Patricia E. Oeste Hannifan, Patricia E. Oeste Hannifan to John B. Beckman, Vanessa R. Beckman.
Dana Strout to Dirt Road Maintenance Association.
Cushing
Thomas H. Daggett, Norman Deruiter to Karl H. Small Jr.
Lisa Kroah to Anthony Reynolds.
Neil Harris to Paul G. Wilson, Allison W. Wilson.
J. David Farmer to Lydia Millet.
Friendship
Elizabeth C. Armstrong to Carter E. Levin.
Thomas Scott to Jessica Stamper, Jillian Scott.
Robert A. Levine, Vilean Taggersell to Kelley K. Neumann, Matthew R. Neumann.
Hope
Richard A. Catalano, Rick A. Catalano, Cindy L. Catalano to Thomas F. Catalano, Brianne R. Catalano.
Ethan L. Durkee to Michael Voisine, Elsie Voisine.
Hope/Union
Walter Wetmore Jr., Mirra Kohlmoos to Christopher J. Southworth, Stephanie A. Southworth.
North Haven
John C. Cleveland, Michelle Cleveland to Cleveland Family Revocable Trust, John C. Cleveland Trust, Michelle Cleveland Trust.
Owls Head
Adam Michael Fasano, Cynthia Aylward Fasano to Cynthia Aylward Fasano Trust, Fasano Aylward Trust Dated February 11, 2020, Adam Michael Fasano Trust.
Rockland
Piper LLC to Evergreen Home Performance LLC.
Sla LLC to LMA Rockland LLC.
Trade Winds Motor Inn to LMA Rockland LLC.
Jeanette A. Phillipps, Jeannette A. Phillipps to Annie Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson.
Lynne M. Fernands to Joseph F. Fernands.
Beverly Simmons to Beverly Simmons Trust, Beverly Simmons Living Trust.
Rockport
Alexandra Wolf Fogel Est. to Alexa Fogel, Marya Fogel Flanagan.
Robert Neubauer, Patricia Neubauer to James White, Alison White.
Roland Rancourt, Kathleen Rancourt to Dennis Smith, Cynthia Smith.
Vivian H. Lapointe Trust, Vivian H. Lapointe Revocable Trust to Kevin McKinney, Margaret McKinney.
Paradigm Holding II LLC to Jonathan M. Goss.
Kenneth B. McCullogh, Cindy R. McCullogh to Ellen C. Desmond.
South Thomaston
Richard S. Adams, Linda M. Adams to David St. Russell, Stephen St. Russell.
Beth Aroyo Mirowsky Trust, Zimmermann Family Trust to Carvalho Group LLC.
St. George
Nathan Aldrich 1994 Trust, Brian W. Monnich Trust, A. Silvana Giner Trust to Nathan Aldrich.
Christopher C. Stump, Brianne E. Brophy to Monica S. Shilling.
Patricia Marie Ally Est. to Matthew Carl Ally, Patricia Ann Leebaert.
Matthew Carl Ally, Patricia Ann Leebaert to Matthew Carl Ally, Biljana Marjanovic Ally, Biljana Marjanovic Ally.
Britta McCollom, Matthew McCollom to James C. Sturks.
Thomaston
Linda L. Filiippi, Linda M. Filiippi, Lily Filiippi to Linda L. Filiippi Trust, Linda M. Filiippi Trust, Lily Filiippi Trust, Linda M. Filippi Revocable Trust.
Union
Dana C. Dolham to Louise Wieland, Angelo Wieland.
Warren
David Longchamps to Laurie Longchamps.
Pamela J. Sawyer Est. to Sarah Sawyer, Jacob Weeks.
Leland E. Boggs II, Valerie R. Boggs to Nicholas Ron Campbell.
Dana Dolham to Dolham Lakeside Realty Trust, Dean Dolham Trust.
Kay Kingsbury to Jo Miller.
Jo Miller to Richard W. Miller.
Washington
Patricia E. Medeika to Maria Lucarelli.
Deborah A. Bocko Trust, Deborah A. Bocko Living Trust to Matthew Wilfred St. Pierre, Margaret Ziffer St. Pierre.