The following deed transfers were recorded from April 6, 2023, through April 12, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
George E. Underhill Est. to Christopher Dawson.
Faith Perley Getchell Est. to Elizabeth Stuart, Robert Stuart.
Elois E. Vinal to Adrian Reed, Elois E. Reed.
Michael A. Johnson to Michael Allen Johnson Trust, Michael Allen Johnson Living Trust.
Hope
David C. Smith, Victoria H. Smith to Andrew P. Stone, Dawn M. Stone.
North Haven
Patricia Pike Gesell Est. to Peter G. Gesell Trust, Patricia P. Gesell Trust.
Patricia P. Gesell Trust, Peter G. Gesell Trust to Peter G. Gesell.
Owls Head
Town of Owls Head to Todd W. Weeks, Joellenne Silver.
Rockland
Lila G. Winstead Trust, Adelaide G. Winstead 2011 Trust, Edwin G. Winstead Jr. Trust to Edwin G. Winstead Jr., Lila G. Winstead.
Laurie L. Curtin Est. to Brighde Cardiff, Sean Timothy Curtin.
Sean Timothy Curtin to Brighde Cardiff.
Brighde C. Grinnell Cardiff to Brighde C. Grinnell Cardiff, Johnathan J. Cardiff.
25 Dunton Ave. LLC to Funny Farm LLC.
Rockport
James D. Wahlstrom Est. to Susan M. Wahlstrom.
Robert E. Bell Sr. Est. to Jean M. Bell, Robert E. Bell Jr.
Kenneth Thompson to Daniel C. Liebler, Karen E. Liebler.
Town of Rockport to Kathleen A. Barrieau.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Mary Christine Ake.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Lorenzo Pizarro, Patricia Pizarro.
Lucinda N. Mitchell to David B. Mitchell, Lucinda N. Mitchell.
Randy H. Robinson to David Scott Norton, Ana Elizabeth Toussaint.
St. George
Ralph Eugene Colson Est. to Cathy F. Lawrence, Russell S. Lawrence.
Jean Simmons to Jean Simmons, Ann E. Hoppe.
Jakai Inc. to Donald C. Schwab, Jo Anna Schwab.
Union
Daniel P. Dalfonso, Morgan Dalfonso to Cameron M. Miller, Kayleigh E. MacFarlane.
Arthur H. K. Davis to Robin S. Weiss.
Matthew R. Burgess, Matthew B. Burgess to Kenneth Curtis, Brenda Curtis.
Vinalhaven
Dwight W. Quayle, Deborah K. Manegold to Craig Hart, Diane Hart.
Town of Vinalhaven to Sharon J. Trueworthy.
Town of Vinalhaven to Betty M. Wadsworth.
Gary Wegner, Cynthia Kay Wegner to Peter J. Wegner.
Amaziahs Mill LLC to Fox Islands Electric Cooperative Inc.
Hacienda LLC to Fox Islands Electric Cooperative Inc.
Elizabeth E. Healey, Thomas P. Healey to Thomas P. Healey Trust, Elizabeth E. Healey Trust, Healey Family Irrevocable Trust.
Lynn N. Greene to Aurora Ewell Sloane.
Warren
Boggs Homes Inc. to Aaron Fish, Ashley Lister.
Town of Warren to Leland E. Boggs II.
Town of Warren to Leland E Boggs II.
Town of Warren to Christopher M. Fox.
Town of Warren to Vaughn Saunders.
Washington
John Sforza to Donna Sforza.