The following deed transfers were recorded from April 27, 2023, through May 3, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Gary E. Sukeforth to Ronald Gibson, Monica Gibson.
Camden
Patricia A. Feeney, John M. Feeney to Timothy A. Guiton Trust, Christine P. Guiton Trust, Guiton Family Revocable Trust.
Sheri L. Reditsch to Mark W. Baker, Shawsheen D. Baker.
Kristin A. Nelson, Matthew S. P. Smith to Kristin A. Nelson, Matthew S. P. Smith.
Deborah D. Green Trust, Deborah D. Green Revocable Trust to Midcoast Property Rentals LLC.
Deborah D. Green Trust, Deborah D. Green Revocable Trust, Deborah D. Green to One Norwood LLC.
Beverly S. Wainer Est. to Doreen D. Dufour, Gregory A. Dufour.
John H. Longmaid Designs to Sho Shin LC.
Hope
Forrest Jaynes to Joanna Fein.
Meagan Lynn Jones, Meagan L. Cash to Maria Birchenall Roberts.
Hope/Washington
Andres Lascoutx to Andres C. Lascoutx.
Isle Au Haut
William F. Newbold Jr., David D. Newbold to Scott Schiff Slater, Nancy Schiff Slater, Scott Schiff Slater, Nancy Schiff Slater.
W. Marshall Chapman Revocable Living Trust, W. Marshall Chapman Trust to Deborah Co, Walter Weir Jr.
Owls Head
W. David Speidel, Jill McNeilly to David A. Severns, Kelley C. Severns.
Rockland
Tracy A. Collins, Christopher A. Collins to Jessica Flanary, Steven Flanary.
Carole J. Brand to James D. Watson.
Judith L. Robinson Trust, Judith L. Robinson Living Trust to Raymond S. Robinson Jr. Trust, Judith L. Robinson Irrevocable Trust, Gerald Robinson Trust.
Edmund J. Laflamme to Dawn Laflamme.
Judith L. Robinson Trust, Judith L. Robinson Living Trust to Gerald Robinson Trust, Raymond S, Robinson Jr, Trust, Judith L. Robinson Irrevocable Trust.
Judith L. Robinson Trust, Judith L. Robinson Living Trust to Judith L. Robinson Irrevocable Trust, Raymond S. Robinson Jr. Trust, Gerald Robinson Trust.
Judith L. Robinson Trust, Judith L Robinson Living Trust to Judith L. Robinson Irrevocable Trust, Raymond S. Robinson Jr. Trust, Gerald Robinson Trust.
Todd D. Mahar to David M. Bergman, Anne P. Bergman.
Gautschi Center LLC to Triangle Gallery LLC.
Rockport
Brenda K. Seeber to Richard A. Nightingale Est.
Richard A. Nightingale Est. to Brenda K. Seeber.
Sidney A. Deraps, Carol A. Deraps to Allison E. Sands.
Sara P. Hopkins to John M. Hopkins Trust, Sara Hopkins Irrevocable Trust Dated April 27, 2023.
Rockport Realty Holdings LLC to WSEA Holdings LLC.
Brenda Beale, Julian F. Beale Iv to Lisa Peabody.
Richard Evans, Molly Ungs, Molly Ungs Evans to Molly Ungs.
John D. Buttrum, Joe Ann S. Buttrum to Joseph C. Buttrum, Adriana A. Buttrum.
Marilyn S. Rallo to Betsey Fredericks, Eric Fredericks.
Bertha Rocray to Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners.
Wendover Financial Services, Compu Link Corporation, Celink Atty to Federal National Mortgage Association.
Constance C. Wilson, Catherine C. Wilson to Debbie Orloff.
Lawrence Burelle, Elaine Burelle to John T. Raffle, Tina Williams Raffle.
John F. Keady Jr., Stephanie L. Keady to Susan M. Reagan, Kevin D. Reagan Jr.
John K. Grayson, Anna M. Grayson to James Y. Grayson, Marlene M. Grayson.
Blue Devil Realty LLC to Bubbybean Real Estate LLC.
Bonnie Massengale, Bonnie Jean Mcintosh to Matthew Anthony Buchanan, Sommer Leigh Buchanan.
Richard A. Nightingale Est. to Richard and Mary Nightingale Revocable Trust, Beth Nightingale Trust.
Richard A. Nightingale Est. to Beth Nightingale, Stephen J. Pennisi.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Michelle Binette, Jude Binette.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Elizabeth Rourke, Vincent Rourke.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Dennis Bailey, Sylvia Bailey.
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Bertha Rocray.
Town of Rockport to Nancy A. Wahl.
Town of Rockport to Joan M. Quinn.
Town of Rockport to Amber Emery, Dean Rybolt.
Town of Rockport to Timothy Nolan.
Town of Rockport to Daniel Curry, Carol Curry.
South Thomaston
Mary A. Nicholas to Jennifer McKinzey Peacock, Alexander Dale Fryar.
Chad J. Downer, Christopher S. Downer to Christopher S. Downer Trust, Keag River Trust.
South Thomaston/Tenants Harbor
Charlene R. Black Est. to Abigail R. Hickey, Bethany R. Smith.
St. George
Juliann R. Rackliff to Juliann R. Rackliff.
Susan M. Ekizian to Susan Mary Ekizian Trust, Susan Mary Ekizian Trust.
Union
Tomm Shockey, Leslie A. Galvin to Leslie A. Galvin Trust, Leslie Galvin Revocable Trust.
Gary M. Landry to Kelly Pelletier, March Truedsson.
Nicole Brooke Pease to Brian Schwalm, Julie Schwalm.
Edward E. Williams Trust, Kristen Panamaroff Trust, Williams Family Trust Agreement to JDP Enterprises LLC.
Vinalhaven
Samuel Pierce Pillsbury, Polly Stevenson Pillsbury to Randall Clifford Swallow, Kyra Ellen Tehve Swallow, Kyra Ellen Tehve Swallow.
John K. Hopkins to Gregory Donald Smith.
Walter A. Day, Ethelyn Day to Mark A. Bottiglieri, Jada L. Bottiglieri.
Rachel Dwyer to Jodi Swartz.
Warren
Edmund J. LaFlamme to Dawn LaFlamme.
Anthony Fitch to Anthony R. Fitch, Victoria W. Willauer.
Alexander Martins III Trust, Alexander Martins III Living Trust Dated January 27, 2021, to Alexander Martins IV.
Daryl Green Sr. to Aleta D. Green.
Washington
Ski House 141 LLC to Marie Romano.
Christopher Packard, Pamela Packard to Kelly L. Greene, Lena M. Greene.