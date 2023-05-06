The following deed transfers were recorded from April 20, 2023, through April 26, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
Camden
Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Trust, Lynette D. O’Hara Revocable Trust to Francis J. O’Hara Jr.
Francis J. O’Hara Jr. to Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Trust, Francis J. O’Hara Revocable Trust.
Lynette D. O’Hara Est., Lynette D. Gushee Est. to Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Trust, Lynette D. O’Hara Revocable Trust.
Lynette D. O’Hara Revocable Trust, Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Trust to Francis J. O’Hara Jr.
Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Trust to Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Trust, Francis J. O’Hara Jr. Revocable Trust.
Cushing
David Anastasio, Diane Anastasio to David Anastasio Trust, Diane Anastasio Trust, David Michael Anastasio and Diane Anastasio Living Trust Dated April 17, 2023.
Hope
John H. Jensen, Lois A. Jensen to Kerri Lynn Jensen Trust, Megan Ann Strout Trust, John and Lois Jensen Irrevocable Trust Dated April 4, 2023.
Isle Au Haut
Scott S. Brown to Howard S. Holdings LLC.
Owls Head
Andrew P. Freeman, Linda O. Freeman to Clinton Investment Group LLC.
Rockland
Keith Reid Est. to Bruce L. Parker.
34 36 Masonic LLC to Kayla Tibaldo, Brianna H. Garvey.
Harbor Square Gallery LLC to Blue Raven LLC.
First National Bank to 50 Talbot LLC.
Joseph W. Goggin, Saxon E. Goggin to Michael G. Danna.
Rockport
Samoset Resort Timeshare Estates Association of Unit Owners to Kevin McKinney, Margaret McKinney.
David Tessier, Ann T. Farrington, Ann Marie Llundeen to Eric Mark, Joanne Mark.
Corey Jones, Samantha Jones to Tina Hutchinson.
St. George
James Jeans, Leslie Jeans to James William Jeans Trust, Leslie Marie Jeans Trust, James William Jeans and Leslie Marie Jeans Revocable Trust.
Thomaston
Ryan Ripley to Jordan Ripley.
Selasia Corporation to Jacob W. Schneider, Claire S. Schneider.
Victorine E. Davis to Victorine E. Davis, Ryan Edward Wallace Taylor.
Raynold F. Brooks, Jean O. Brooks to Kirk Rouge.
DRT Properties LLC to Regional School Unit No 13.
Warren
Sherril L. Arey to Linette Butler.
Linette Butler to J. and L. Housing LLC.
April A. Wotton to Oyster River Irrevocable Trust, Tracy M. Wotton Trust.
April A. Wotton to Tracy M. Wotton Trust, Oyster River Irrevocable Trust.
Washington
Eugene W. Fowler, Patricia A. Fowler to Kurt D. Fowler, Dawn M. Fowler.
