The following deed transfers were recorded from April 13, 2023, through April 19, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Camden
Maxine B. Freedman, Jay A. Freedman to Michelle A. Roule, Candace H. Fitzek
Marie E. Romano to Enrique Delgadillo, Rebecca Delgadillo
Mark L. Feldman, Jennifer E. Kuli Feldman to Ruben Feldman, Leo Feldman
Christopher Beebe to Christopher Beebe Trust, Christopher Beebe Revocable Trust 2021
Cushing
Heather Marie Blais, Dennis J. Blais to Peter A. Campagna
Peter A. Campagna to Christopher Beebe Trust, Christopher Beebe Revocable Trust 2021
Friendship
Rosemary Oldread to Artin T. Kazanjian
Christopher Beebe to Christopher Beebe Trust, Christopher Beebe Revocable Trust 2021
Hope
Mark E. Dierckes to Alison K. Freeborn, Edgar P. Harris
Lisa Wezowicz, John R. Wezowicz, Lisa A. Wezowicz, John Robert Wezowicz to Lisa A. Wezowicz Trust, Wezowicz John R. Wezowicz Trust, Lisa A. Wezowicz Living Trust
North Haven
Nicholas S. Lamont to Nicholas S. Lamont Trust, Revocable Deed of Trust of Nicholas S. Lamont
Rockland
Joanna M. Pinkham to Cynthia Bourgeault
Omar Bradley Beukema to Jennifer L. Westervelt, Evan D. Miller
Adam Berkenbile to Jennifer Rose
Pursuit Church to Roland L. Albert
Rockport
Mossman Realty Trust, John J. Mossman Trust, Linda G. Mossman Trust to Allen R. Pinette, Susan G. Pinette
Carl B. Wood, Suzanne R. Dow to Stephen B. Files, Mary Ellen Bruce
Vision Builders Inc. to Hoyle Family Trust
Hoyle Family Trust to Michael Paul Turi Trust, Turi Irrevocable Trust Dated April 13, 2023
Linda A. Soresi to Linda A. Soresi Trust, Linda A. Soresi Revocable Trust
South Thomaston
Gerritt H. Vander Veer Est. to Pikes Peak Prairie LLC
Toni H. Vander Veer to Pikes Peak Prairie LLC
St. George
John C. Malone, Leslie A. Malone to John C. Malone, Leslie A. Malone
Joseph Pope Harris Jr. Est. to Brennan Harris, Cerra Harris
Brennan Harris to Cerra Harris
Joyce Sullivan to Lee M. Feore
Union
Priscilla M Kennedy to Deborah L. Leavitt
Washington
Lisa Lagrange, Roland Jellison to Lisa Lagrange Trust, Roland Jellison Trust, Lisa and Roland Living Trust
