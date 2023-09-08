Community News

ROCKLAND — The Airport Public Advisory Committee (APAC) is designed to provide a link between the Midcoast communities, the airport manager and the county. The 10-seat committee is specifically tasked with facilitating airport communications to and from local communities and citizens, as well as providing aviation, environmental and business advice for airport management.

This solicitation is for subcommittee members. Subcommittee members are appointed to one of four standing committees: the Safety, Operations and Administration Committee, the Environmental Committee, the Community Relations Committee and the Business Plan Committee.

