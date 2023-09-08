ROCKLAND — The Airport Public Advisory Committee (APAC) is designed to provide a link between the Midcoast communities, the airport manager and the county. The 10-seat committee is specifically tasked with facilitating airport communications to and from local communities and citizens, as well as providing aviation, environmental and business advice for airport management.
This solicitation is for subcommittee members. Subcommittee members are appointed to one of four standing committees: the Safety, Operations and Administration Committee, the Environmental Committee, the Community Relations Committee and the Business Plan Committee.
The Knox County Commission is asking for nominations. Nominations should be sent to Airport Manager Jeremy Shaw (jshaw@knoxcountymaine.gov) or any current member of the APAC by Oct. 2, 2023. The APAC will compile these nominations and appoint subcommittee members as they deem appropriate. Citizens interested in becoming a subcommittee member of the APAC should notify their APAC representative or the airport manager at the above email address, as soon as possible.
The APAC normally meets the second Monday of each month, at the Airport, at 5PM. The four standing sub-committees (Environmental, Public Relations, Operations/Maintenance and Business Plan) meet on an as-needed basis. All these meetings are open to the public.
The appointed APAC members are:
District #1 Seat: Katie Oldakowski, South Thomaston (term expires: 2024)
District #2 Seat: Roger Peabody, Warren (term expires: 2026)
District #3 Seat: Dick Witherspoon, Vinalhaven (term expires: 2024)
Environmental Seat: Linda Garat, South Thomaston (term expires: 2024)
South Thomaston Seat: Jan Gaudio, South Thomaston (term expires: 2026)
Business Seat: Jeff Northgraves, South Thomaston (term expires: 2024)
Airport Business Seat: Van Thompson, St. George (term expires: 2026)
Flying Club Seat: TJ Copeland, Warren (term expires: 2025)