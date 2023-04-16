Community News

ROCKLAND — The Island Institute is pleased to announce that Kimberly Hamilton, Ph.D. has been appointed to serve as its new president effective April 1, 2023.

Hamilton, who served as interim chief programs officer since September 2022, brings strong leadership, mission-driven focus, proven fundraising success and a commitment to Maine’s coastal and island communities. Previously, she oversaw the Institute’s Climate, Economic Resilience and Leadership programs and served as a member of the senior leadership team.

