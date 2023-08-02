Community News

Josephine Pitts McAlary, a long-time Rockport resident, will be turning 100 on Aug. 8 and will be celebrated by family and friends in Rockport on Sunday, Aug. 13 at a party hosted by her son, Fred McAlary Jr. 

McAlary has lived in Maine since 1937 when she and her parents moved from New Orleans, La. back to their Rockport home, which her father purchased in 1918, just before his deployment to Europe to fight World War I.

