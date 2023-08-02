Josephine Pitts McAlary, a long-time Rockport resident, will be turning 100 on Aug. 8 and will be celebrated by family and friends in Rockport on Sunday, Aug. 13 at a party hosted by her son, Fred McAlary Jr.
McAlary has lived in Maine since 1937 when she and her parents moved from New Orleans, La. back to their Rockport home, which her father purchased in 1918, just before his deployment to Europe to fight World War I.
After graduating from Rockport High School in 1940, she attended Colby College and graduated a semester early in December 1943 to marry her husband, Frederick McAlary Sr., who was also a Colby grad, before he was sent overseas to fight World War II. After Fred's return from Europe in 1945, they moved to Bangor so he could start work in the advertising department at the Bangor Daily News. After their two children were grown, McAlary became a math teacher and worked at Bangor High School for 23 years. After retirement in 1985, the McAlary's moved to her family home in Rockport where she currently lives independently. Fred passed away in 2004.
This year McAlary attended her 79th college reunion in June where she led the "parade of classes," and her 83rd Rockport High School alumni banquet in July. Additionally, she recently became a great-great grandmother when her great granddaughter, Kelly Phinney and her husband, Pierce, welcomed a daughter in June. She is still quite active and gets out every day with helpers and friends. Her very favorite activity is driving up to the top of Mt. Battie and taking in the view. Most people in town know who she is or recognize her, as up until recently she would take a daily walk around Rockport village.