Horch Roofing of Camden has participated in the Beacon of Hope project for the second year in a row. The project, run by Beacon Roofing Supply, offers free roof replacements to 10 deserving veterans nationwide each year. Horch Roofing was selected as the Roofer of Choice in Maine to donate their time and expertise to this year's project.

One of the winners of the roof replacement was Cliff Trebilcock of Phippsburg, a retired coast guard who served from 1966 to 1986. He served abroad the USCG Cutter Barataria during the Vietnam War. Trebilcock's military service exposed him to Agent Orange and has caused health issues in recent years, preventing him from being able to do many necessary home repairs.

