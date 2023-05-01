Horch Roofing of Camden has participated in the Beacon of Hope project for the second year in a row. The project, run by Beacon Roofing Supply, offers free roof replacements to 10 deserving veterans nationwide each year. Horch Roofing was selected as the Roofer of Choice in Maine to donate their time and expertise to this year's project.
One of the winners of the roof replacement was Cliff Trebilcock of Phippsburg, a retired coast guard who served from 1966 to 1986. He served abroad the USCG Cutter Barataria during the Vietnam War. Trebilcock's military service exposed him to Agent Orange and has caused health issues in recent years, preventing him from being able to do many necessary home repairs.
Beacon Roofing Supply selected Mr. Trebilcock; Tamko sponsored the roofing materials, and Horch Roofing volunteered the time to complete the roof replacement.
"We are incredibly grateful for the service and sacrifices that Mr. Trebilcock and all of our veterans have made for our country," said Peter Horch, owner of Horch Roofing. "It is an honor to be able to give back in this small way and help provide a safe and comfortable home for Mr. Trebilcock."
For more information about Horch Roofing and their services, visit their website at horchroofing.com.