Community News

THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for their honesty and creativity at a school-wide assembly on May 4.

Honesty Awards

Recipients of the Honesty Award: Lily Hatch, Ryman Ames-Allan, Ezra Blakey, Easton Libby, Kaleb Barnard, Logan King. Back: Principal Ainslee Riley, Wyatt Early, Ryker Dare, Austin Haskell, Myles McMahon, Ivy Gamage, Evelyn Robertson, Ella Chamberlin and Finn Mullen.

Positive Attitude Awards

The Positive Attitude Award recipients. Front: Sam Gould, Kaiya Clements, Marley Johnson, Payton Porter, Charlotte Ahearn, Trenton Adams, Trevor Campbell, Amyiah Hantz. Back: Principal Ainslee Riley, Mio Thompson, Hazel Dare, Bryan Slape, Logan Atwood, Ayden Basinet, Carter Spicer
Principal's Awards

 Logan Atwood receives the Principal’s Award from Principal Ainslee Riley.

