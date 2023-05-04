Community News

May scavenger hunt photo

The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly Scavenger Hunt for Historical Architectural Details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand. The scavenger hunts are meant to encourage people to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.

Do you recognize this building? It was built in 1854, after a devastating fire burned many buildings to the ground in 1853. It is interesting to note that shorter bricks were used to create the curve of the corner of the building and that the window frame and glass are also curved.

