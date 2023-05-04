The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly Scavenger Hunt for Historical Architectural Details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand. The scavenger hunts are meant to encourage people to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.
Do you recognize this building? It was built in 1854, after a devastating fire burned many buildings to the ground in 1853. It is interesting to note that shorter bricks were used to create the curve of the corner of the building and that the window frame and glass are also curved.
The brackets supporting the wide eaves of the roof indicate that this is an Italianate style building. Italianate buildings always have brackets, often in pairs, supporting wide eaves, sometimes with dentils in between. Second Empire buildings also have brackets supporting their eaves; but a Second Empire building always has a mansard roof. Windows on an Italianate building are tall and narrow, usually two panes over two, and upper story windows usually have round headers.
Italianate houses resemble Italian villas because they have a square tower projecting from the center of the front or attached to a front corner. The Italianate style was popular from 1840 to 1880.
Congratulations to last month’s winner Carrie Adams, who correctly identified the Limerock Inn at 96 Limerock St.
To enter this month’s contest, email the building’s address along with your name to: RocklandHistoric@gmail.com. Entries must be received before 5 pm on 26 May 2023. A correct answer will be drawn from a hat, and the winner will be notified by email and will win two movie passes to the Strand Theatre. You do not have to be a resident of Rockland to enter.