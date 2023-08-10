The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly scavenger hunt for historical architectural details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand. The scavenger hunts are meant to encourage participants to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.
Can you find this beautiful example of architectural terracotta? Architectural terracotta tile was a popular ornamentation from the mid-1800s to the 1930s. Terracotta clay was fired in a mold, so it could fit into and enhance the pattern of bricks or be used in panels as the facing of a building. Terracotta is reddish brown when fired unglazed, or it can be glazed with vibrant colors. Unglazed terracotta is often seen decorating the chimneys of Queen Anne residences from the 1870s, and colorful glazed terracotta became a popular element of art deco buildings of the 1920s.
Congratulations to last month’s winner, David Kinney, who correctly identified the neoclassical medallion on the former Rockland High School, the present Lincoln Street Center for the Arts, on Lincoln Street.
To enter this month’s contest, email the building’s address along with your name to: RocklandHistoric@gmail.com. Entries must be received before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2023. A correct answer will be drawn from a hat, and the winner will be notified by email and will win two movie passes to the Strand Theatre. You do not have to be a resident of Rockland to enter.