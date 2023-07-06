The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly Scavenger Hunt for Historical Architectural Details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand. The scavenger hunts are meant to encourage you to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.
Where is this mysterious medallion? You may not be able to guess, because the original building was built in 1868 with a Second Empire Mansard roof and tall dormer windows. Later, the building had its roofline changed, and then it had a large addition built across the front in 1925, toward the end of the popularity of neoclassical architecture. Carved medallions are often a detail of neoclassical architecture. Other neoclassical details on this building include a symmetrical front with a grand entrance in the center. The classical entrance consists of a large arched opening and Greek columns supporting a shallow portico.
Congratulations to last month’s winner, Ed Glaser, who correctly identified the house at 31 Masonic St., on the corner of Claremont Street. Ed’s name was chosen from nine correct answers.
To enter this month’s contest, email the building’s address along with your name to: RocklandHistoric@gmail.com. Entries must be received before 5 p.m. on July 28, 2023. A correct answer will be drawn from a hat, and the winner will be notified by email and will win two movie passes to the Strand Theatre. You do not have to be a resident of Rockland to enter.