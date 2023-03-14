The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly Scavenger Hunt for Historical Architectural Details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand.
This scavenger hunt is meant to encourage residents to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.
Can you identify the address of this mansard roof?
A mansard roof is a hipped roof (a roof with four sides instead of two) and each side has two slopes.
The lower slope is tall and steep, with fancy dormers set in and the upper slope is so low and gentle that it is difficult to see from the street.
Mansard roofs are named for their designer, the French architect Francois Mansart (1598-1666), and later became popular during the Second Empire of Louis Napoleon III. A Mansard roof is the defining characteristic of a Second Empire-style building.
The Second Empire style was popular in America during the 1850s and 1860s because on brick or stone buildings one could add an additional story at less cost, and in some places property taxes were determined by the number of stories below the roof line.
Congratulations to last month’s winner William Gray who correctly identified 413-419 Main St.
To enter this month’s contest, email the building name or street address along with your name to: RocklandHistoric@gmail.com. Entries must be received before 5 p.m. on March 31.
A correct answer will be drawn from a hat. The winner will be notified by email and will win two movie passes at the Strand. You do not have to be a resident of Rockland to enter.