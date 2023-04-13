The Rockland Historic Preservation Commission and the Strand Theatre sponsor a monthly Scavenger Hunt for Historical Architectural Details in Rockland. Winners receive two tickets to a movie at the Strand. The scavenger hunts are meant to encourage you to notice the architectural details that add to the historic flavor of Rockland.
Can you identify the address of this finial?
Ornamental finials were often used to terminate the point of a conical roof of a tower or the point of a gable on a Queen Anne-style house. Queen Anne architecture is an exuberant display of joyous decoration from the end of the Victorian era — popular from 1876 to 1910. Large Queen Anne houses have irregular massing with projecting ells, towers, turrets and bay windows under an irregular roof — usually a hip roof covering the middle and cross gables projecting on several sides. Wall surfaces are embellished with clapboards, shingles and carved panels, and often carved gingerbread details. Queen Anne windows usually have one large pane on the bottom and a multi-paned sash above, sometimes with colored glass in the upper sash.
William H. Glover built many of the Queen Anne houses in Rockland. He used plans from pattern books of architectural designs, sometimes those of architect George F. Barber.
Congratulations to last month’s winner Kathy Anthony, who correctly identified the mansard roof at 10 Clarendon St. Her name was chosen from seven other correct answers. To enter this month’s contest, email the building’s address along with your name to: RocklandHistoric@gmail.com. Entries must be received before 5 p.m. on April 28, 2023. A correct answer will be drawn from a hat, and the winner will be notified by email and will win two movie passes to the Strand Theatre. You do not have to be a resident of Rockland to enter.