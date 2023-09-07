See you Saturday! The Razorville Hall and Old Town House will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pie drop off is 9 a.m. with judging at 9:30. After judging will be a pie social where folks can buy a slice to support the Historical Society. A presentation on Washington native Richard C. Moore, who created one of the biggest trucking companies on the east coast, will be at 10 a.m.
Speaking of pies…
Washington General Store pies are now available in Damariscotta’s Weatherbird and Rockport’s Fresh Off the Farm! A variety of other sweet treats have been added to the general store’s local line up. Pumpkin rolls and cheesecakes can be found in the cooler opposite the croissants, muffins, cookies and other temptations. One of the best-smelling spots in town!
Harvest Supper Saturday
After breakfast pie and lunch at the General, round out your Washington Heritage Day with dinner at Evening Star Grange, 31 Old Union Road. The Annual Harvest Supper is 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu features roast turkey with all the fixings, drinks and pie. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Cost of living
Cemetery maintenance has the biggest jump in the town budget, and will cost an additional $3,549 per year. Town grounds maintenance will cost $499 more a year. Roadside mowing only increased $75 for the year (and another $50 will be tacked in both 2024 and 2025).
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband and their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.