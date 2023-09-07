Community News

Heritage Day

See you Saturday! The Razorville Hall and Old Town House will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pie drop off is 9 a.m. with judging at 9:30. After judging will be a pie social where folks can buy a slice to support the Historical Society. A presentation on Washington native Richard C. Moore, who created one of the biggest trucking companies on the east coast, will be at 10 a.m.

