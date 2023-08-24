Historical Society events
Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the final Washington Historical Society Razorville Hall and Old Town House open hours of the summer.
Stay calm and practice those pie baking skills, as Heritage Day is right around the corner: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. The historical society will be showing a presentation on native son and trucking magnate Richard C. Moore.
The 2023 newsletter is out and so is the 2024 calendar, available at discerning Washington locations for only $10 — less than a buck a month.
Before the woods fill up with snow
Fall is the time to plant perennials! Sharon Turner of Crystal Lake Farm & Nursery will teach an autumn class through Five Town Community School District Adult and Community Education. “Making the Most of Your Yard and Garden in Fall” starts Sept. 13 and run for eight weeks. This is a “field trip class;” after the first meeting, gardeners will travel to each other’s homes (including a stop at the Farm & Nursery) and learn to develop site-specific plans. Sign up at: fivetowns.coursestorm.com or learn more at crystallake.me.
Fundraisers for residents
A pair of residents are navigating the difficult waters of medical issues. Their bodies and bank accounts need a little help.
Local mom Kim Fiore-Emerson is still looking for a kidney donor match. She has dialysis five days a week and must travel to Portland and Boston for care. This Saturday will be a benefit lawn and bake sale at the Village Church (33 Liberty Road) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations of baked goods and sale items are welcome. Text Kim with any questions at 790-4490. Her GoFundMe page is gofund.me/81c9224a.
Hawthorn & Thistle Farmstead’s Steph Grant is recovering from cancer surgery. When Steph is not raising Jacob sheep, farming veggies or loading 50-pound bags at Linscott’s, she has fun by saving lives and fighting fires as one of three female volunteer firefighters with the Washington Fire Department. Her farmer friends at Wild Fruitings Mushroom Company launched a GoFundMe to help cover lost income from these last peak market weeks: gofund.me/96fbe118.
Sunday farmers market in Somerville
Crystal Lake Farm & Nursery and Hawthorn & Thistle Farmstead are both regulars at the Sunday market in Somerville. Five miles west on Route 17, north one mile, and you will find almost everything you need for the week. Sharon’s plants, Steph’s yarn, mutton, and veg, baked goods, produce, meat, eggs and farm fresh goat dairy products. Most weeks you can take a hike with a group of bouncy young goats. Plus, the regularly scheduled special events, like this past weekend’s puppet Petra and Mo Show. They also crowned a Dairy Queen from the milking mamas. Sundays through October, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 217 Hewett Rd., Somerville.
Pumpkin Vine Family Farm music events
The events don’t just happen on Sunday afternoons! Programs keep on rolling in the next town over.
Music & the Spheres is this Friday, Aug. 25. The songs and stars program kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. “An immersive experience of art and nature under the panoramic skies… the beauty and wonder of music and astronomy in an evening you’ll never forget.”
Next Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. PVFF will host Heavy Meadow. “Bard and community builder, forever in love with this Earth. He’s the founder of Groupmuse, a pilot preacher in the burgeoning Church of Food and Music, and, above, he’s committed to restoring music to its rightful place at the center of all spiritual, community and cultural life.”
Good fences, good neighbors
Bill Orrick reports a first-time event in his 45 years in town — a bear in his garden! Just about a month ago the visitor came by to shock Bill and take a spot on the local Bear Sighting Map. The furry resident was espied on Route 220 south of the Village.
Reading wrap-up
Ice cream and free books make one LIT-erary party. Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with Bess the Book Bus and Darling’s Ice Cream Truck, next Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gibbs’ Library, 40 Old Union Road.
That’s all, folks!
Summer with a capital S is truly over when the school buses fire up. Less than two weeks until school starts for Prescott Memorial School’s first through sixth graders. The youngest students get to enjoy a few extra last days of summer… lucky ducklings.