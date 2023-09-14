Community News

Mason’s dinner Saturday

This Saturday, Sept. 16, is the annual Mt. Olivet Lodge roast pork supper. Savory roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, applesauce, roll and dessert are on the menu. The cost is $12 per plate. The dinner will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., 44 Liberty Road.

Sherry Garnett

Sherry Garnett, winner of the Heritage Day pie contest with her apple crumb pie.
Sue Edward

Sue Edward took second place in the pie contest with her vegan apple pie.

