Mason’s dinner Saturday
This Saturday, Sept. 16, is the annual Mt. Olivet Lodge roast pork supper. Savory roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, applesauce, roll and dessert are on the menu. The cost is $12 per plate. The dinner will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., 44 Liberty Road.
Heritage Day
A gorgeous, sunshiny day greeted visitors on Saturday for the Washington Historical Society’s Annual Heritage Day. Twelve pies were entered, one won: Sherry Garnett’s apple crumb took the blue ribbon, with a close second by Sue Edward’s vegan apple pie. The four judges were hard-pressed to pick a favorite, as they “oohed” and “ahhed” over the detailed mincemeat pie crusts, praised the pumpkin maple cream, and asked out loud how they were to compare apples and oranges… or in this case, apple vs. blueberries, lemon or pumpkin.
A robust crowd gathered for the presentation on Washington own’s Richard C. Moore. Don Grinnell said it best when he opened the program, welcoming everyone to the first ever Moore-Cooley Reunion to chuckles from the convivial group. The standing-room only crowd of over 60 people packed into the Old Town House to hear the story of how Mr. Moore bought his first truck, then another, until the fleet grew to one of the largest trucking businesses on the East Coast. They haul blueberries, potatoes, Christmas trees and whatever else the season requires. Whenever Mr. Moore was stymied by a question, family members threw in reports from the audience. All the while, a slideshow presented photographs from Mr. Moore’s life. A portion of a YouTube video was shown, “What Does a Million Miles mean?”, interviewing Mr. Moore and other R.C. Moore Million Mile Drivers. They spent at least 18,000 hours behind the wheel to hit that mark, which is equal to 40 trips around the earth.
When the program ended, the event showed no signs of stopping. The audience poured back onto the lawn to continue to catch up and reminisce. The memories spilled out, as people recalled their history with the Town House — once the Selectman’s office and voting location. The Historical Society’s merch table was busy as people purveyed the sweaters and snapped up 2024 calendars. And with that, Washington’s annual outdoor events are complete.
Original Jojoba Company
If jojoba oil is in your hair care, skin routine, or aromatherapy, it likely traveled along Route 17 and stopped in Washington at the Original Jojoba Company. Jojoba plants are grown in Israel, the seeds are collected and processed into oil, then packed into 55-gallon drums and shipped to 04574.
The Original Jojoba Company had been in Waldoboro for years, spread across two locations - including the founder’s home. When he retired, Brian Morris stepped up and is now Company President. He had been driving by an empty lot on Route 17 for years, pondering it as a cool little location for a business. With an opportunity to put shlepping between spots behind him, Brian took the leap and bought the land. It’s a convenient location for himself, his five employees, and the shipping trucks who bring the oil by the trailer load.
The new warehouse was custom built to their needs and anticipated growth. Now, only four years later, Brian is worried they are going to run out of space. “See these 80 barrels here? Tomorrow we’re getting another shipment that size, and another the day after that.
Brian and his family live just outside town, but they are on their way to being honorary Washingtonians. When asked if he was attending the Heritage Day, Brian was struck with the reminder that he had promised to bake a pie for the event. As it happens, the Morrises live next door to Matthew and BJ Kopishke. Somehow, the Morrises ended up in Washington’s Hill and Gully Club in addition to their Historical Society responsibilities. And, of course, personal-sized bottles of HobaCare are available at Washington General Store.
Brian made a point of cheerleading the efforts of Washington’s Broadband Committee. The internet, fiber specifically, is huge for business. The Original Jojoba Company is an eCommerce business, and when they could only get half the speeds promised by Consolidated Communications, Brian nearly had a crisis as he worried he’d built in the wrong place. The new internet service will be a “game changer” and bring more businesses to town. Brian is already proud of the build up among his immediate neighbors: both a geoengineering firm and Paul’s Performance opened brand new buildings after The Original Jojoba Company. This is a spot to watch as Washington launches into our future.
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband & their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.