Community News

Hay Runner, Phi Builders + Architects

Hay Runner, a Portland-based design, construction and real estate company that has just acquired Phi Builders + Architects of Rockport, plans to continue to operate the Rockport location from its current West Street headquarters.

PORTLAND — Hay Runner, a Portland-based design, construction and real estate company has announced its expansion in size, service and geographic reach through the acquisition of Phi Builders + Architects. Phi is an established, locally design and build firm based in Rockport. Now under Hay Runner ownership, their team will grow with Hay Runner to serve homeowners with home building and expansion, as well as improvements, beautification, upgrades and small projects. Hay Runner plans to continue to operate the Rockport location from its current West Street headquarters, hand in hand with the current field staff, shop team, architects and administration. Hay Runner will continue to work with Phi’s mid-coast-based clients, vendors, subcontractors and suppliers.

Hay Runner celebrated its five-year anniversary in May 2023. In the last 12 months, Hay Runner doubled the staff, purchased a fleet of vehicles, designed, built and established a permanent headquarters in downtown Portland, added an interior plant design division and invested in an expanded team of professionals poised to support expansion to Rockport — and beyond. Hay Runner’s owner, Shannon Richards, has envisioned the expansion of Hay Runner to new locations since its inception and welcomes the opportunity to begin this growth in Rockport with the acquisition of a company she has long admired, owned by a trusted friend and respected mentor, Bettina Doulton.

Tags

Recommended for you