PORTLAND — Hay Runner, a Portland-based design, construction and real estate company has announced its expansion in size, service and geographic reach through the acquisition of Phi Builders + Architects. Phi is an established, locally design and build firm based in Rockport. Now under Hay Runner ownership, their team will grow with Hay Runner to serve homeowners with home building and expansion, as well as improvements, beautification, upgrades and small projects. Hay Runner plans to continue to operate the Rockport location from its current West Street headquarters, hand in hand with the current field staff, shop team, architects and administration. Hay Runner will continue to work with Phi’s mid-coast-based clients, vendors, subcontractors and suppliers.
Hay Runner celebrated its five-year anniversary in May 2023. In the last 12 months, Hay Runner doubled the staff, purchased a fleet of vehicles, designed, built and established a permanent headquarters in downtown Portland, added an interior plant design division and invested in an expanded team of professionals poised to support expansion to Rockport — and beyond. Hay Runner’s owner, Shannon Richards, has envisioned the expansion of Hay Runner to new locations since its inception and welcomes the opportunity to begin this growth in Rockport with the acquisition of a company she has long admired, owned by a trusted friend and respected mentor, Bettina Doulton.
When asked about how this significant acquisition aligns with her vision, Richards said: “It’s an honor and a privilege to grow Hay Runner, a company centered around simplifying the property ownership experience, in the rich soils of Phi Builders + Architects, a well-known, Midcoast Maine business with 20 years of respected history. The staff I’ve been working with is both professional and talented — and a true indication of the breadth overall of the enterprise. Bettina Doulton has been a longtime friend and mentor, and I look forward to nurturing that relationship for years to come.”
Doulton assumed ownership of Phi Builders + Architects a decade ago, growing the company’s staff, project portfolio, reach and reputation. In announcing the acquisition news to her staff, Bettina said: "I never intended to steward a construction company, but when presented with the challenge I have given it my best effort. We often speak of the team culture; the individual contributions to designing, building, and managing are greatly appreciated on each project. Reflecting on learnings from respected mentors, we strove to treat our team as ‘the most important asset that walks out the door every night and has the choice to walk back in the door the next day;’ to respect the very personal investment clients are making in their homes, and to appreciate our vendors as truly partners in our projects. I trust Hay Runner is motivated similarly and am pleased to have found a steward to carry on our good work, strong relationships and opportunities for our team."