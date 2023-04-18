CAMDEN — Coastal Mountains Land Trust will offer two Happy Wanderers Hikes at the Beech Hill Preserve, Rockport, in early May.
The Land Trust joins Maine Health’s Community Health program for a hike of the preserve at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4 to see and hear migratory birds coming to the trees and fields along the hillside. Extra binoculars will be available for those who wish to use them. Maine Community Health programming is offered by PenBay Medical Center’s Community Health Improvement Team and is focused on preventing and reducing chronic disease and promoting the adoption of healthy lifestyles. Go to journeytohealth.coursestorm.com to register. For more information, contact Maeve Cosgrove at maevec@coastalmountains.org.
Coastal Mountains Nature Program will present Birds of Beech Hill Tuesday, May 9 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the preserve. Beech Hill birding authority and photographer Brian Willson will identify Beech Hill’s year-round avian neighbors and visiting summer species. Extra binoculars will be available.
The Coastal Mountains Nature Program is a series of monthly naturalist-led walks and talks exploring the natural history of Midcoast Maine. To register, or for more information, contact Maeve Cosgrove at maevec@coastalmountains.org.
Happy Wanderers meet on the first Thursday of each month. The hikes range in location from Rockport to Stockton Springs. Each outing is led by a Coastal Mountains Land Trust and Maine Community Health staff member. For a full 2023 Happy Wanderers schedule, visit coastalmountains.org.
All of the Happy Wanderers hikes are approximately two miles long and meet at the Beech Hill Road kiosk (the address for the parking lot is 316 Beech Hill Rd.) From Camden, go south on Route 1 and turn right onto Beech Hill Road. The parking lot is on the left at 1.6 miles.