Community News

CAMDEN — Coastal Mountains Land Trust will offer two Happy Wanderers Hikes at the Beech Hill Preserve, Rockport, in early May.

The Land Trust joins Maine Health’s Community Health program for a hike of the preserve at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4 to see and hear migratory birds coming to the trees and fields along the hillside. Extra binoculars will be available for those who wish to use them. Maine Community Health programming is offered by PenBay Medical Center’s Community Health Improvement Team and is focused on preventing and reducing chronic disease and promoting the adoption of healthy lifestyles. Go to journeytohealth.coursestorm.com to register. For more information, contact Maeve Cosgrove at maevec@coastalmountains.org.