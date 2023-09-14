Community News

AUGUSTA — In preparation for Hurricane Lee’s impending landfall tomorrow night, Governor Mills today declared a State of Emergency and requested that President Biden issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration for Maine.

The Governor’s Proclamation of Emergency states that Hurricane Lee likely will cause “sustained high winds, pounding surf and heavy rains” that could result in dangerous conditions that pose “an imminent threat to public safety as well as damage to public and private property.” The Proclamation authorizes the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to activate and deploy all resources necessary to respond to the emergency.

