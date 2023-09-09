ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Co-op, located at 750 Main St., will offer a class on making gluten-free sourdough bread, with an emphasis on pizza.
The workshop will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Bagels, 754 Main St., Rockland.
The class is sponsored by the Good Tern’s Education and Community Outreach Committee and taught by Valerie Robinson, certified health coach and mother of two.
Robinson runs a nearly gluten-free household in Hope, is a long-time member-owner of the Co-op and is Editor of the Co-op’s monthly eLetter “Building Community.”
Participants will learn how to make traditional sourdough bread using naturally gluten-free grains, such as quinoa, buckwheat, oats, brown rice and teff.
According to Robinson, “This workshop is for anyone who is living a gluten-free lifestyle who does not want to be deprived of whole grain, nourishing sourdough bread and hearty pizza crust. You can save money and avoid filler ingredients found in many commercial gluten-free breads by making a wholesome, hearty pizza dough at home.”
Every participant will take home a gluten-free starter and instructional handouts from the class.
The workshop is open to the public. The cost is $10 to help cover expenses. There are discounts available for couples and families and also scholarships; email gm@goodtern.coop to apply. Space is limited, and registration is required: Use this Good Tern Co-op Facebook link: forms.gle/E6GfNBLoYJ9aHwv87. Anyone registering after the workshop is full will be notified and placed on a waiting list.