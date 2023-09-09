Community News

ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Co-op, located at 750 Main St., will offer a class on making gluten-free sourdough bread, with an emphasis on pizza.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Bagels, 754 Main St., Rockland.

