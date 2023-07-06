German Church to hold open house, Waldoboro yard sale arrives soon
German Church
The German Protestant Society Trustees, Auxiliary and the Waldoboro Women’s Club will welcome visitors to the Old German Church on Bremen Road (Route 32 South) in Waldoboro during the months of July and August.
There will be hosts there on weekday afternoons to greet visitors, to answer questions, or to explain the history of the church and the burial grounds. An open flag will be up on the main entrance indicating hosts are available.
The annual church service is on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. followed by an informal reception hosted by the German Protestant Society Auxiliary. Pastor Carolyn Neighoff from the Water of Life Lutheran Church in Newcastle will officiate this year’s service.
Community Yard Sale
Printed maps for the upcoming Waldoboro Community Yard Sale will be available at the Waldoborough Historical Society, Good Things Thrift and Crafts and the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet on July 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., or rain date of July 16. This is for anyone who cannot access the online version in Google Maps at tinyurl.com/Waldoboro.
All three non-profits will be participating in the sale, with the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet having an additional table outside along with a donation jar for anyone who wishes to give. At the Historical Society, there will be different sellers, and just over the line on Route One in Warren, Dusty Shelf Antiques has a table with sales to benefit the Historical Society.
Addresses will continue to be added to the map through July 14.
Happening the same day is Delano’s 4th Annual Silent Auction and Event to benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation. All profits from that day will be donated in memory of Michelle Winkley-Creamer and Maria DePatsy. The rain date for this event is the following Saturday, July 22.
There will be vendor tables with crafts and such, various gift certificates and items for auction, and a raffle of some rare bourbon donated by Brandon Sodergren. Tickets are $2 each, of an arm length for $15.
Miller Kids Weekend Food
The Waldoboro Food Pantry is stepping in to continue the weekend backpack program at Miller School for next school year. This will add $22,500 to the pantry’s costs, but it serves about one in three children at the elementary school.
The Area Interfaith Outreach is no longer able to absorb the costs for Miller, the only school it was providing for in Lincoln County.
While the initiative on the June ballot to provide $18,000 a year to the pantry is a great help, it is only about 25 percent of the monthly food budget, not the cost of the van, gas, nor the costs involved with the Miller Kids Weekend Food.
The pantry, which serves Waldoboro, Bremen and Nobleboro, is seeing continued high demand, despite the warming weather. To best serve the public, and not create any road hazards, the pantry needs patrons to wait to arrive until they open at noon. The next pantry day is July 19.
Upcoming events
Halcyon presents “Tipping Points” at the Waldo Theatre, July 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Waldoboro Community Yard Sale, all over town, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain date July 16.
Delano’s 4th Annual Silent Auction and Event on July 15, with a rain date of July 22. The event is raising money for the Maine Cancer Foundation.