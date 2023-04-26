Georges River Trout Unlimited invites fly fishers and anyone interested in fly fishing and/or cold-water conservation to visit Maine Sport Outfitters in Rockport, Saturday, May 6, for an array of educational and fun activities related to fly fishing and conservation. There will be free demonstrations and instruction on fly casting, fly tying and wading safety. GRTU members will be available to discuss where to fish, both locally and elsewhere in the state (and beyond). Information on past and present GRTU conservation projects, including our current eDNA and water temperature studies in the Ducktrap Watershed and our recently published St. George Watershed brochure, will be available. The event will highlight valuable local resources, including coastal watersheds as well as our active fishing community, and the work GRTU does to protect and engage those resources.
GRTU will be raising funds at the event to continue to provide scholarships to local students to attend the annual Maine Trout Camp in Solon and for local conservation projects. Fundraisers include a Raffle, Silent Auction and Tag Sale. Raffle prizes include a 2023 Drift Boat Trip on the Kennebec River with Blue Heron Guides, a $250 gift certificate to Maine Sport, and a new LL Bean Quest Fly Rod Outfit including rod, reel, line and case.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20 and can be purchased in advance by calling 236-7785 and leaving your information or at the Fishing Expo. The GRTU Silent Auction includes 20-25 new and gently used items including rods, reels, tying vises, guided fishing trips, etc.
Online bidding is currently live and will continue until 1:45 p.m. May 6. Online bids may be placed before or during the Fishing Expo. GRTU members will be available at the Fishing Expo to assist with placing online bids until the auction closes. Raffle and Silent Auction winners will be announced at 2 p.m. at the Fishing Expo. Winners do not need to be present to win. There will also be a Buy-It-Now Tag Sale of gently used fly fishing gear and accessories during the event.
All proceeds benefit GRTU and support our mission to conserve, protect and restore local cold-water fisheries and their watersheds, and to engage the wider community in the fabulous sport of fly fishing. For more information, visit georgesrivertu.org.