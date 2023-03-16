ROCKPORT — James “Jimmy” Wotton received the annual “Department of Marine Resources Andy Mays Award of Excellence” at the recent Fishermen’s Forum in Rockport.
Wotton, of Friendship, currently serves as the chair of the Lobster Zone D Council and as a member of the Scallop Advisory Council. He has held licenses in multiple fisheries including lobster, scallop, urchin, menhaden, river herring, and halibut, and was applauded by DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher for his valuable input into fisheries regulation and management.
In presenting the award in front of a packed room attending DMR’s Lobster Science presentation, Keliher echoed the words engraved on the plaque, “This award is being presented in recognition of your expertise across numerous fisheries and your willingness to engage the department in a constructive way that contributes to the prosperity of all Maine fishermen.”
The award is named for Southwest Harbor fisherman Andy Mays who passed away in 2017 but who left an important legacy of participation in the management and regulatory process.
“This award recognizes industry members who participate with the department to ensure a sustainable future for Maine’s commercial fisheries, which is what Andy did throughout his career,” said Keliher. “Jimmy exemplifies that standard by sharing his broad base of knowledge with our advisory councils and through his collaboration with the department. That kind of strong working relationship is vital for the sustainability of our commercial fisheries.”