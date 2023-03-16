Community News

ROCKPORT — James “Jimmy” Wotton received the annual “Department of Marine Resources Andy Mays Award of Excellence” at the recent Fishermen’s Forum in Rockport.

Wotton, of Friendship, currently serves as the chair of the Lobster Zone D Council and as a member of the Scallop Advisory Council. He has held licenses in multiple fisheries including lobster, scallop, urchin, menhaden, river herring, and halibut, and was applauded by DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher for his valuable input into fisheries regulation and management.

