Community News

Andrew Stewart

Andrew Stewart, co-founder of Blue Barren Distillery in Camden, will discuss making spirits using local and exotic botanicals and ingredients, hosted by the Camden Garden Club.

The Camden Garden Club invites the public to a free talk about using botanicals in spirits, on Aug. 24 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Note the change in venue. The presentation will take place at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Camden.

Andrew Stewart, co-founder of Blue Barren Distillery in Camden, will discuss making a variety of spirits using local and exotic botanicals and ingredients. He will be giving a presentation about using plants in spirit-making and alcohol production, inspired by traditional European farm distillery methods.

Tags

Recommended for you