Free books today
If you are reading this on Thursday morning, it’s your final reminder about this afternoon’s Summer Reading Party at Gibbs Library from 4-6 p.m.
Heritage Day
Only a week left to pick a recipe, buy supplies, and bake a test pie (or two or three) for Washington Historical Society’s Heritage Day. Drop off entries at the Town House by 9:30 a.m. next Saturday, Sept. 9.
As part of Heritage Day, at 10 a.m., learn about town son Richard C. Moore, “the story of how a young Washington man started with a single truck, which eventually became one of the largest trucking companies on the East Coast.”
Washington Super Stars
York Hill Farm creamery has been in Washington for nearly five years. Their signature cheese is the Diary Duet, a fresh cheese made from a blend of milk from cows and goats (the goat milk is provided by the does at nearby Pumpkin Vine Family Farm). Diary Duet is a Maine favorite. At the inaugural Maine Cheese Awards in 2021, the green peppercorn and nutmeg version won Best in Show out of 105 cheeses from 20 different creameries.
Now York Hill has been recognized beyond our border, at The Big E. Formerly the Eastern States Exposition, New England’s Great State Fair is held in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The 2022 fair had the largest attendance recorded at over 1.6 million visitors.
York Hill competed against creameries from all six New England states. The Diary Duet took home two medals, silver for the plain and bronze for the green peppercorn and nutmeg.
Catch up with Josh and Yuki at the final Fōda Farmer’s Market of the season tomorrow in Appleton, 3-6 p.m. Keep your eyes peeled for their weekend open houses at the creamery: they put a sign out on Route 220 when they’re open.
Dharma Farm has also been recognized for their work. Maine Farmland Trust had awarded them a $65,000 Implementation Grant. According to a press release from the MFT, “grant recipients all completed Farming for the Long Haul, a competitive two-year business planning program.” The grant will enable Dharma Farm “to expand production, increase efficiencies, or reach new markets to increase their profitability and resilience to risk.” The other two grantees are Balfour Farm in Pittsfield and Sap Hound Maple Company in Brownfield.
“Abby Lydon and Jeffrey Knox of Dharma Farm have been farming together for over a decade. [T]hey plan to expand production of winter greens…they will be purchasing two high tunnels and constructing a wash/pack facility to increase their year-round supply of produce.”
McDowell Road project slow down
After facing construction challenges and public responses ranging from skeptical to angry, the group which applied to build a 6000 square foot marijuana growing facility has decided to indefinitely delay that portion of the project. Stay tuned for another planning board review.
Bureaucracy needs bodies
With the moratorium approved, now citizens can step up to staff the Large Scale Residential Development Ordinance Committee. Washington will be quite different if (or is it when?) large multi-family housing comes to town, and this is our opportunity shape the future of such developments.
Committees are a great way to learn about our town, make a civic contribution, and get absurdly frustrated over banal minutia. There is at least a small sense of accomplishment when you — your education, your experience — have impacted how things get done where you live. Some may find the experience sparks a higher interest in community engagement and civic responsibility. More than one resident started with a small passion project (say, the Library or the Broadband Committee) and moved on to volunteer for the Recreation Committee, Washington Lakes Watershed Association, TriCounty Solid Waste Board and even the school or select boards.
People with relevant experience would be helpful, but any interested, available, and dedicated citizens are encouraged to contact the town office for more information about appointment. Call 207 845-2897 or email townclerk@fairpoint.net.
Fiber internet mania
Signs for the town’s new internet service have popped up in yards all over 04574. There’s something exhilarating about having so many people excited about this new collective venture. Axiom’s Mark Ouellette reported over 140 sign up at or since the festival. That’s nearly 1/5 Washington’s households and each will have their installation costs covered by grant funds. Don’t wait to claim your spot, it’ll cost ya!
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband and their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.