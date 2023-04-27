Community News

Volunteer fair poster

ROCKLAND — Come to the Volunteer Fair, Saturday, May 6, in Rockland and discover the summer opportunities in Midcoast Maine.

Sponsored by the General Henry Knox Museum of Thomaston, four non-profit organizations, the Knox Museum, the Maine Lighthouse Museum, the Owl’s Head Transportation Museum, and the Penobscot Marine Museum are planning a Volunteer Fair, Saturday, May 6, at the Maine Lighthouse Museum, 1 Park Drive, Rockland, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Year-round residents and summer residents are encouraged to drop by the museum, enjoy refreshments and learn about volunteer opportunities at these local institutions.

