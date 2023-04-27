ROCKLAND — Come to the Volunteer Fair, Saturday, May 6, in Rockland and discover the summer opportunities in Midcoast Maine.
Sponsored by the General Henry Knox Museum of Thomaston, four non-profit organizations, the Knox Museum, the Maine Lighthouse Museum, the Owl’s Head Transportation Museum, and the Penobscot Marine Museum are planning a Volunteer Fair, Saturday, May 6, at the Maine Lighthouse Museum, 1 Park Drive, Rockland, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Year-round residents and summer residents are encouraged to drop by the museum, enjoy refreshments and learn about volunteer opportunities at these local institutions.
The Knox Museum, the Maine Lighthouse Museum, the Owl’s Head Transportation Museum and the Penobscot Marine Museum help attract visitors to the area from all over the world, especially during Maine’s summer tourist season. All four of these non-profits depend heavily on volunteers to serve as tour guides and greeters, run their gift shops and help with their various fund raisers and special events.
With area schools now requiring service hours for their students, and with the influx of new residents in the Midcoast area seeking ways to engage with their new communities, these museums offer a variety of opportunities to serve as ambassadors for specific areas of interest and to learn more about the rich history of coastal Maine. The volunteer mentoring and flexible hours make this the perfect summer enrichment activity.