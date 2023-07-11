Community News

Community Food Processing Hub Will Boost Midcoast Food Security and Farm Businesses

The former Coastal Blueberries Services building at 61 Common Road in Union has been purchased by Maine Farmland Trust and will soon fill a new purpose for Midcoast area farmers.

UNION — The Midcoast Farmers Alliance and Maine Coast Heritage Trust are hosting an open house for farmers and the community to check out the new Midcoast Farmers Union Site. Come on down to the former Coastal Blueberry Services facility at 61 Common Road in Union on Tuesday, July 18 from 5-7 p.m.

This is a chance for the public to see the space, learn about the work happening there this year, and connect with farmers in the area. Snacks will be provided.

