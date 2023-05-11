Thanks to Scott Reynolds
The recent flooding in Waldoboro caused a lot of challenges mostly in a “can’t get there from here” way. The Waldoboro Food Pantry is right near where a tree and downed power lines disrupted travel downtown, and its driveway was made impassable by flood damage.
The town’s public works department was inundated with work from damaged roadways and the timeline for repairs to the driveway was up to a week. Making sure the distribution would only be delayed one day, Scott Reynolds dedicated his time and effort to repair the washed-out driveway, restoring access to both the pantry and the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet.
The pantry has a streamlined drive-through process where families drive the gravel loop and pick up their box of food and drive out again. There was a tremendous outpouring of appreciation on social media for Scott Reynolds stepping up to make these repairs, and gratitude for the dedication of the volunteers who made Wednesday distribution possible.
It seems that most people heard about the delay and were able to make it on Wednesday. There were 131 families served, comprising 339 individuals. Waldoboro had four new families and 121 total households. There were seven families from Bremen and three from Nobleboro.
School news
The Waldoboro Public Library is hosting the Medomak Valley High School Student Photography exhibit through the month of May. It is available to view during library hours.
The MVHS Players have brought back Dessert Theater with “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza,” May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. The play is sponsored by Moody’s Diner, and Moody’s pie will be served during intermission. Tickets are $14 online or at the door.
RSU40 has extended the school day by an hour for the weeks of May 22 and June 5. This is because the district plans for five snow days in a calendar year, but there have been seven days where school was cancelled because of weather-related issues. With the five days added to the end of the year, school doesn’t release until June 22. Adding two more days would have gone into the week of June 26, potentially impacting summer camps and creating other challenges.
Waldoborough history
History buffs, those with deep family roots in Waldoboro, and anyone who loves the town may be interested in the “250th Anniversary Pictorial History of Waldoboro.” The book takes the “Anniversary Book” from 1973 and adds 50 additional years of history, as well as a few other adjustments. It will be available for sale at the Juston McKinney Comedy Show on May 26 at Medomak Valley High School, or through Bill Maxwell (790-1307). The purchase price is $20 for in-person purchases, and $30 if shipping is required.
The Waldoborough Historical Society Museum opens for the season on June 17 at 11 a.m., during the weekend 250th Anniversary Celebration. Members from the Old Broad Bay Family Association will be on hand to discuss family history in the area, while Harbour Mitchell will talk about the recent archaeological digs that he has conducted in town.
Across town at the Clyde L. Sukeforth Memorial Field, the children’s games, food and music will begin at 1 p.m. The games will run until 4:30 p.m. while the music continues past the fireworks and until 10 p.m. Food trucks will serve until they run out, or until 10 p.m.
Upcoming events
Dessert Theatre, May 12 and 13, 7-9 p.m. at Medomak Valley High School.
Migration Fanciful Feast, May 13 at 6 p.m., at Cakewood Creative Arts.
Simon Brooks, Storyteller, May 13, 7 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre.