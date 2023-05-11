Community News

Thanks to Scott Reynolds

The recent flooding in Waldoboro caused a lot of challenges mostly in a “can’t get there from here” way. The Waldoboro Food Pantry is right near where a tree and downed power lines disrupted travel downtown, and its driveway was made impassable by flood damage.

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

Recommended for you