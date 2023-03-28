Community News

Finding Our Voices-First National donation

From left to right: First National Bank President and CEO Tony McKim; VP and Business Development Officer Michelle Curtis; Patrisha McLean of Finding Our Voices; EVP and Chief Administrative Officer Susan A. Norton; and AVP and Corporate Engagement and Development Officer Kristen McAlpine.

 Photo by Samantha Glaude

First National Bank has donated $4,000 to Finding Our Voices to sponsor the 2023 bookmarks that are a chief way the survivor-powered, grassroots nonprofit is breaking the silence of domestic abuse across Maine.

The Finding Our Voices bookmarks feature photo portraits of 45 named Maine survivors aged 18 to 83, including Governor Janet T. Mills, along with documentation of the abuse the women transcended. They are given out by police and in District Attorneys' offices, and distributed in food pantries, public libraries and bookstores, social service agencies, and all manner of retail and health and wellness establishments.

