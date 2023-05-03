Community News

CAMDEN — “Justice is what love looks like in action.” These are the words of Dr. Cornel West, a contemporary black theologian. When we delve deeper into trying to understand the root causes and manifestations of racism, we are putting our love into action. When we take time to listen to how our own community members are affected by racism, we are putting love into action. When those of us who are white are willing to learn how we contribute, consciously or unconsciously, to the perpetuation of systemic and structural racism, we are putting love into action.

First Congregational UCC in Camden is offering a five-week series on Zoom to delve into some of the relevant topics around racism — its legacy and continued impact, and antiracist responses. The leadership team is racially diverse.