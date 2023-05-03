CAMDEN — “Justice is what love looks like in action.” These are the words of Dr. Cornel West, a contemporary black theologian. When we delve deeper into trying to understand the root causes and manifestations of racism, we are putting our love into action. When we take time to listen to how our own community members are affected by racism, we are putting love into action. When those of us who are white are willing to learn how we contribute, consciously or unconsciously, to the perpetuation of systemic and structural racism, we are putting love into action.
First Congregational UCC in Camden is offering a five-week series on Zoom to delve into some of the relevant topics around racism — its legacy and continued impact, and antiracist responses. The leadership team is racially diverse.
A dialogue sermon offered during the 9:30 a.m. worship on Sunday morning, May 7 will kick off the series. All are welcome and invited to attend in-person or via Zoom.
The five-week series will be held on Thursdays from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., on May 11, 18, 25 and June 1 and 8. Sessions will be recorded for registered participants in case you have to miss a session.
Topics will include:
The construction of race (including the role of faith and science).
The comprehensive and cumulative effects of systemic racism.
Recognizing microaggressions.
Barriers to growth inherent in the need to be “good white people” and the lack of awareness about privilege.
How to “call each other in” when we act or speak in racist ways, consciously or unconsciously.