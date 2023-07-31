Community News

Finding Our Voices has received $10,000 for its new statewide program called “Finding Our Smiles” of free, dignified dental care for Maine women and child victims of domestic abuse.

The grant from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation will help the grassroots, survivor-powered nonprofit keep up with the momentum of “Finding Our Smiles.” Since the launch of this program six months ago, 18 dentists across Maine, including oral surgeons and orthodontists, have signed on to provide pro bono dental procedures. Two dental labs, Port City out of Windham and NDX H&O out of Manchester, N.H., are also participating. Nine Maine survivors so far have had their smiles restored or are well along the multi-stage process toward this happy outcome.

