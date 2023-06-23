Community News

ROCKPORT — Midcoast’s finest chefs are bringing light to domestic abuse survivors in July with the Finding Our Voices "Into the Light" foodie fiesta.

Forty-two restaurants, bakeries, ice cream parlors and food trucks are offering a yellow food or drink item in July and donating proceeds to Finding Our Voices. Diners can order "Into the Light" menu items in Searsport, Belfast, Lincolnville, Islesboro, Camden, Rockport, Rockland, Thomaston, Warren and Bath.

