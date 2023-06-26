Sara Jenkins, owner/chef of Nina June in Rockport, with the restaurant's Lemon Curd Tartlet that is their "Into the Light" offering for July with proceeds benefitting Maine’s domestic abuse survivors. Photo by Patrisha McLean.
Andrew Stewart of Blue Barren in Camden with the Into the Light, Ease My Pain cocktail. Customers ordering this pineapple, coconut, mint and rum drink in July are funding shelter, car, legal and food expenses for Maine’s domestic abuse survivors. Photo by Patrisha McLean.
Midcoast chefs are bringing light to domestic abuse survivors in July with the Finding Our Voices "Into the Light" foodie fiesta.
Forty-two restaurants, bakeries, ice cream parlors, and food trucks are offering a yellow food or drink item in July and donating proceeds to Finding Our Voices. Diners can order Into the Light menu items in Searsport, Belfast, Lincolnville, Islesboro, Camden, Rockport, Rockland, Thomaston, Warren and Bath.
Finding Our Voices is the survivor-powered grassroots nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse across Maine. All money raised through Into the Light will pay for shelter, car, legal and food expenses to get and keep women and children safe, offsetting the financial abuse that is a main factor in keeping them trapped.
Why yellow? The group’s founder/president Patrisha McLean said that yellow is the color of Finding Our Voices, “because we have managed to escape domestic abuse and are shining a light to empower our sisters to cross over to the bright side of safety and freedom.” McLean added, “We also shine a light for the general public so all know how many of our loved ones and neighbors are going through this, how complicated and insidious it is, and how best to help."
The yellow menu items for Into the Light include Mexican Street Corn from Mosaic and lemon iced shortbread from Rose Cottage Bakery in Camden; Lemon Marscapone Cake from Delvino’s and Limoncello Cake from Nautilus in Belfast; Mango Margarita from Station 118 in Thomaston; a golden buttermilk tart with local blueberry compote from Rio’s in Searsport and butterscotch sundaes from Dark Harbor Shop on Islesboro.
Artist Julie Crane created the Into the Light logo. Finding Our Voices’ Patrisha McLean said “To be in domestic abuse is to be unseen and unheard. You feel small and insignificant and alone. So, to have so many of the community’s star chefs, businesses, and artists stepping up for survivors is powerful and beautiful indeed."
Participating establishments include Ada’s Kitchen; Aster & Rose; Atlantic Baking; La Bella Vita; Bleecker & Greer; Blue Barren; Brazen Baking; Causeway at the Craignair Inn; Darby’s; Dark Harbor Shop; Delvino’s; Dot’s; Fatroll; Fresh & Co.; Freya’s; Front Street Pub; Harborwalk; Hartstone Inn; Hey Sailor!; Home Port Tavern; In Good Company; The Landings; Laugh Loud Smile Big; Long Grain; Mae’s Café; Main St. Markets; Mosaic; Must Be Nice Lobster; Nautilus; Nina June; North Beacon Oyster; The Only Doughnut; Primo; Rio’s; Rose Cottage Bakery; Sea Dog Brewing; Station 118; Stone Fox Farm Creamery; StreetFood330; Toddy Pond Farm and wolfpeach.