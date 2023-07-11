Community News

Finding Our Voices Talking Tour

Survivors speak at the Waterville stop of the Finding Our Voices Talking Tour. Courtney Billings and Christine Buckley on the left are two of the 45 Maine survivors on the Finding Our Voices posters that are on business windows and in changing rooms and restaurant bathrooms across the state. Buckley will be joining the July 18 discussion at Waterman’s Community Center on North Haven. Photo by Patrisha McLean

 Photo by Patrisha McLean

NORTH HAVEN — Finding Our Voices is breaking the silence of domestic abuse on North Haven on Tuesday, July 18 with a survivor-led film and discussion program.

The 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. event at Waterman’s Community Center is free and open to the public.

