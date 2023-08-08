Community News

Maegan Graslie

Maegan Graslie is an artist and UMA student in Ellsworth. She is also one of 45 Maine survivors on the Finding Our Voices domestic abuse-awareness posters and bookmarks that have been posted and distributed all across Maine, seen here with her poster and a "Thank You" card she created for the Maine Community Foundation. 

 Photo by Patrisha McLean

Finding Our Voices has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

The money, according to Patrisha McLean, founder/president of the grassroots, survivor-powered nonprofit, is “to help bridge the gaps in support for Maine’s women domestic violence survivors."

