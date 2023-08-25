Community News

Tenderwild Farm Rockport

Zack Hanrahan of Tenderwild Farm in Rockport offers organic produce at a farmer's market at the former RES site in Rockport Aug. 16.

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

ROCKPORT — A small Farmer's Market offered a variety of home-produced goods Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the former RES site on West Street in Rockport. 

knittingwashingtonmaine

Steph Grant of Washington knits while working at the farmer's market in Rockport on Aug. 16.
Beets

Organic beets at the farmer's market in Rockport. 
Dogpatch Farm Washington

Sue Hamel of Washington's Dogpatch Farm sells meats and soaps at the farmer's market in Rockport. 
Pinehurst Farms

Franzeska Cavanaugh of Pinehurst Farms in Rockport offers sourdough Aug. 16. 
farmersmarketsign0823

A sign leads locals to goodies at the farmer's market in Rockport. 
SweetMonkeyBusinessfarm

Carmela Sazera of Belfast offers items from Sweet Monkey Business. The business is named after a dog the owners once had that would steal things and therefore be up to "monkey business."
Print Maker

Tanya Harsch of Appleton is a printmaker and talented painter. She sells artwork and designs at the farmer's market in Rockport. 

