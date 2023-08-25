Farmer's Market offers colorful treats in Rockport By Daniel Dunkle Dan Dunkle Executive Editor Author email Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Zack Hanrahan of Tenderwild Farm in Rockport offers organic produce at a farmer's market at the former RES site in Rockport Aug. 16. Photo by Daniel Dunkle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — A small Farmer's Market offered a variety of home-produced goods Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the former RES site on West Street in Rockport. Steph Grant of Washington knits while working at the farmer's market in Rockport on Aug. 16. Photo by Daniel Dunkle Organic beets at the farmer's market in Rockport. Photo by Daniel Dunkle Sue Hamel of Washington's Dogpatch Farm sells meats and soaps at the farmer's market in Rockport. Photo by Daniel Dunkle Franzeska Cavanaugh of Pinehurst Farms in Rockport offers sourdough Aug. 16. Photo by Daniel Dunkle A sign leads locals to goodies at the farmer's market in Rockport. Photo by Daniel Dunkle Carmela Sazera of Belfast offers items from Sweet Monkey Business. The business is named after a dog the owners once had that would steal things and therefore be up to "monkey business." Photo by Daniel Dunkle Tanya Harsch of Appleton is a printmaker and talented painter. She sells artwork and designs at the farmer's market in Rockport. Photo by Daniel Dunkle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Trade Farmers Market Rockport Maine Res Dan Dunkle Executive Editor Author email Follow Dan Dunkle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs How You Can Support Students Allen Insurance and Financial: A Best Place to Work in Maine The Strand Theatre seeks stories about the theater from the community for our Summer Story Drive Engaging Youth: Q&A with Trekkers Training Institute Kristen Baker Joins Allen Insurance and Financial More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers How You Can Support Students Bringing you the real Maine Treasures! The Strand’s 100 Years of Movies Series presents: The Bridge On The River Kwai – Aug. 27 at 2pm! Maine Made is all we do!! We have what you won’t find just anywhere! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists