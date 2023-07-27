Family Promise of MidCoast Maine, a new startup based in Waldo County and serving families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, announced the generous support and donation of $15,000 from the Caring Fund of St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic parish. Through the generosity of parishioners at the churches of St. Bernard’s in Rockland, Our Lady of Good Hope in Camden, and St. Francis of Assisi in Belfast, the new nonprofit is closer to opening its network of temporary community shelters for families facing homelessness.
Homelessness remains a major problem in MidCoast Maine. Last year the Belfast General Assistance office processed 243 housing assistance applications for 346 people, including 30 families with a total of 55 children. By last count, the General Assistance Office still has a waiting list of seven unhoused families with a total of ten children. There are no homeless shelters in Waldo County and MidCoast shelters for individuals and families all have waiting lists.
Family Promise of MidCoast Maine, one of 200 local affiliates of the national Family Promise organization, is currently recruiting local congregations, community organizations and governmental entities to help by sheltering small groups of families for short periods of time. Each community organization is asked to provide overnight space for four families for a week at a time, four times a year. Family Promise staff connect families with community services to help them find and maintain housing long term.
“At Family Promise, we know our community-based model empowers families to achieve and sustain housing so that every child can have the future they deserve,” said Sandy Miniutti, chief operating officer of the national Family Promise organization, of which Family Promise of MidCoast Maine is one of 200 local affiliates. “On the national level, we work with our Affiliates to create innovative, cost-effective, and empowering solutions to family homelessness. Our support maximizes their impact and makes Family Promise not just an organization, but a movement.”