Fall Craft Fair at Union Fairgrounds Sep 6, 2023

Friends of Union Fair will sponsor a Fall Craft Fair Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m., in the Artisans Building on Union Fairgrounds.This event features all local craftsmen selling a variety of items such as goat milk soap, sea glass jewelry, gnomes, tie dye items, hand turned wooden bowls, paper crafts and more.The restaurant on the fairgrounds will be open for breakfast and lunch. Friends of Union Fair supports furthering agricultural education, maintaining grounds and building.For more information, call 975-2646, send a text or email bsbooks183@gmail.com.