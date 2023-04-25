Community News

The Rockport Public Library will host author Scott Dickerson Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m., for a presentation of his new novel, “Telling Stone.” Richly imagined, founded on archaeological discoveries and Ice Age ecology, “Telling Stone” is about the origins of art and the lives of these earliest artists. Dickerson’s presentation will take place in person in the library’s lower-level Rockport Room.

Who were these Paleolithic hunter-gatherers? How did they live? What did they believe? Why did they create art on cave walls 23,500 years ago? Dickerson’s novel explores these questions.

