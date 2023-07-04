Community News

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library and Recharge Rockland present Warren Kincaid, Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

Learn about what electric cars looked like a century ago. This event will feature discussion of the development of the first electric powered vehicles, dating all the way back to the late 19th century. In the early days of car manufacturing, there was a battle between gasoline, steam and electric to dominate the market. Immerse yourself in a unique era of transportation history with Warren Kincaid, Owls Head Transportation Museum’s Ground Vehicle Conservator.

Recommended for you