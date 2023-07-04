ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library and Recharge Rockland present Warren Kincaid, Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Learn about what electric cars looked like a century ago. This event will feature discussion of the development of the first electric powered vehicles, dating all the way back to the late 19th century. In the early days of car manufacturing, there was a battle between gasoline, steam and electric to dominate the market. Immerse yourself in a unique era of transportation history with Warren Kincaid, Owls Head Transportation Museum’s Ground Vehicle Conservator.
Warren Kincaid has been involved with Owls Head Transportation Museum since 1982, and has spent the last 10 years as OHTM’s Ground Vehicle Conservator. He works to restore and maintain the museum’s antique ground vehicles in running condition, so visitors can experience them as they were when they were first manufactured. He has been infatuated with all things mechanical for as long as he can remember and holds deep knowledge of transportation history.
This event kicks off Recharge Rockland’s new event series, titled “The Energy of Everything!” This is a mini speaker series exploring energy in its different forms: energy through history, energy in relationships, and Maine’s energy future. Recharge Rockland is the City of Rockland’s energy efficiency outreach program, getting the word out to the community about state and federal incentives available for energy efficiency and electrification. Information from Recharge Rockland about current incentives will be available at each speaker event.
This event will take place exclusively in the library’s Community Room; the Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, please email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on July 11.