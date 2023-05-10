ROCKPORT – Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Teen Ag Crew will lead a free tour of their food bank garden at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West St. in Rockport. The tour will be one hour long and start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24; rain date Thursday, May 25.
Attendees will learn about the Teen Agricultural Crew, a social entrepreneurial internship where a crew of teens ages 14-18 raise vegetables naturally for the local food system, including food pantries and public schools. Under the guidance of MCHT staff and with the help of volunteers, the Teen Ag Crew harvests over 20,000 pounds annually.
Attendees will also learn about the Aldermere & Erickson Campaign to raise $3.8 Million for critical new infrastructure and equipment at Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields. “These improvements will enable us to better serve the Midcoast community for decades to come,” said Heidi Baker, general manager of Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields.
Preregistration is required, and admission is free. Donations are appreciated. Attendees must wear closed-toe shoes and children must be accompanied by an adult. More information and registration can be found online aldermere.org/programs/aldermere/farm-tour/ and by calling 236-2739. More information about MCHT and the Aldermere & Erickson Campaign is available at mcht.org/moo.