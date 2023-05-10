Community News

ROCKPORT – Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Teen Ag Crew will lead a free tour of their food bank garden at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West St. in Rockport. The tour will be one hour long and start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24; rain date Thursday, May 25.

Attendees will learn about the Teen Agricultural Crew, a social entrepreneurial internship where a crew of teens ages 14-18 raise vegetables naturally for the local food system, including food pantries and public schools. Under the guidance of MCHT staff and with the help of volunteers, the Teen Ag Crew harvests over 20,000 pounds annually.