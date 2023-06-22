ROCKLAND — On June 14, community members hosted a family event to celebrate the end of the year for the South Elementary School’s After School Program.
Forty students and their families participated in activities including a bouncy house, obstacle course, face painting, water balloon games and enjoyed sharing a meal. Each of the 40 students also received a gift bag that included a High Five Award, a Dorman's Dairy Dream certificate, a “thank you” to the Shepard's Car and a Hannaford gift card. Celebrating together during the final days of the school year, after studies and tests, left students with higher self-esteem, self-worth, connections and memories.
The event was co-hosted by the After School Program and the local charity, One Community Many Voices. Food was sponsored by Mulligan’s Rockland Golf Course.
Volunteers assisted from the Camden Lions Club and Back Cove Yachts.
Jason Constantine, president / chief operating officer of Back Cove Yachts, said, “What an amazing event to wrap up the school year and after school program put on by One Community Many Voices. This program and the work done by so many volunteers throughout the year for these children is so necessary and deeply impactful for our community. We are grateful for all of their selfless work and the opportunity for Back Cove Yachts to take part and lend a hand in the evening's festivities.”
The 21st Century After School Program at South School provided academic and enrichment activities for 40 students in grades K-5 throughout the course of the school year. The enrichment activities included STEM build-it challenges, cooking and nutrition, sports and art.
“Over the course of this past year, our 40 kids not only got to participate in some really fun and enriching activities, but they also got to truly build their social skills and friendships among their peers. So many students that started off so shy in October, are leaving in June super talkative and more confident with so many new friendships”, according to Alyssa Incremona, site coordinator of South Elementary School’s Afterschool programming.
“One Community Many Voices looks out for others through its network of like-minded people who carry-out small acts of kindness through 1,000 little solutions. This is our second year co-hosting the event with the After School Program. We've enjoyed being a part of this. Each student has worked hard on individual achievements, and we love celebrating and encouraging youth aspirations and personal growth,” stated Audrey Lovering, co-founder of One Community Many Voices.