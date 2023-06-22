Community News

ROCKLAND — On June 14, community members hosted a family event to celebrate the end of the year for the South Elementary School’s After School Program.

Forty students and their families participated in activities including a bouncy house, obstacle course, face painting, water balloon games and enjoyed sharing a meal. Each of the 40 students also received a gift bag that included a High Five Award, a Dorman's Dairy Dream certificate, a “thank you” to the Shepard's Car and a Hannaford gift card. Celebrating together during the final days of the school year, after studies and tests, left students with higher self-esteem, self-worth, connections and memories.

Recommended for you