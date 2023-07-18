Community News

Maine Lobster Festival delegate announcement

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival announced 10 contestants will compete for the title of 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate at the 76th Maine Lobster Festival.

Formerly known as the Sea Goddess, the competition was changed for the 2023 festival to encourage more applicants. Along with other changes, organizers opened participation to Maine residents ages 16 to 22 regardless of gender.

Jillian Barnard
Allison Colburn
Ashleigh Cronin
Adelaide Hendricks
Cassidy Novicka
Autumn Oxton
Lizzi Swan
Olivia Van Buskirk
Abby Waterman
Mara Wellman
Charlotte Strong-Ames
Laura Tracy
Chuck Kruger
Janice Abendroth
Melanie Trott
Mia Bogyo
Emily Waterman Dillon, the emcee of the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival.
Sander Hanse, the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival's crown bearer.

