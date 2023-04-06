Community News

AUGUSTA – The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted unanimously last week to advance legislation sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, which would require expert witnesses in child custody cases to have a certain level of training in domestic abuse and child resilience, safety and security.

In an amended version of LD 538, An Act Regarding the Qualification of Expert Witnesses in Certain Family Court Actions, only experts with training and demonstrated experience may be appointed for expert forensic evaluations or assessments regarding parental rights and responsibilities in child custody cases where domestic abuse has occurred. Experts would need to be a qualified licensed clinical social worker, psychologist or psychiatrist with knowledge of the effects of domestic abuse and violence on children, conditions that support resilience, safety and security tactics, methods for reducing post-separation abuse and best practices for recognizing, asking about and assessing the effects of abuse.