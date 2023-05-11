CAMDEN — Thanks to a local history lover, visitors and residents of Camden may now enjoy a history walk that doubles as a scavenger hunt.
Jennifer Healy, author of the brochure that leads guests through the walk, said she has a passion for sharing Camden’s beauty and history. She partnered with the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce to produce a brochure that leads adventurers through nine points of interest.
“While we recognize and acknowledge the great variety of shops and restaurants in Camden, we wanted to share some of the core features of what Camden is all about with locals and visitors,” said Healy.
The brochure is titled "Discover Camden Village: Sculpture, Schooners, Iron, and Light." It promises that all nine attractions are within a four-minute walk from Main Street and includes a small map of the space between Camden Village Green and the Camden Public Library. The map has numbered points of interest where unique historical features, or “treasures” may be found.
The walk, which does not require people to follow the points in numerical order, leads viewers to the Walsh History Center to view the glass-encased diorama of Camden Harbor, frozen in time from 1920. Schooners, coal dispensaries and blacksmith workshops are presented in pristine detail, with great attention to historical accuracy. From there, people may choose to view the Fresnel lens in Town Hall, which served to illuminate lighthouses for 150 years.
Healy noted that all indoor attractions have visiting hours shared in the brochure, but that directions to each attraction are sparse and require viewers to keep their eyes wide open to their surroundings.
“I wanted to get people off Main Street; there are so many gorgeous corners of Camden that might otherwise go unexplored,” Healy said.
The Molyneaux Pumper is a feature that draws attention to the Great Fire of 1892, which destroyed scores of buildings in downtown Camden. The lack of firefighting resources prompted the Molyneaux family to donate what was then considered a state-of-the-art machine to battle future fires. The shiny pumper is best viewed as the sun sets, though visitors are welcome to press their faces up to its enclosure on the corner of Washington and Tannery Lane during daylight hours.
Other attraction points include a Civil War memorial, a fog bell and a statue honoring the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, Edna St. Vincent Millay. Millay drew inspiration from her natural surroundings, and a favorite local spot of hers was Mount Battie.
Member Services Director at the chamber’s visitor center, Amy Rollins, said she was excited to share the brochures as soon as they arrived.
“A gentleman called, asking if I knew of any diversions while he killed time in the area. I told him I had a scavenger hunt (of sorts) for him to try. He was delighted. People are excited to have the option to see some points of interest, especially when it’s presented in a neat little package,” Rollins said.
“Do you know what a capstan is, or how it works? Have you ever seen a granite soldier standing at parade rest? This Camden village brochure celebrates the shipbuilding industry, maritime traditions, historical figures, events and places that have shaped the village of Camden for over a century,” said Healy.
Discover Camden Village is suitable for all ages, for families and groups, or solo walkers seeking Camden history. The walk has been timed and can last between 25-45 minutes depending on how long guests choose to spend at each historical point.