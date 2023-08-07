Community News

David Brancaccio at the Strand Theatre

ROCKLAND — David Brancaccio, the personable and knowledgeable host of American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report, is coming to Rockland's Strand Theater for a Camden Conference benefit fund-raiser on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Brancaccio, who reports daily on the ups and downs of the global economy, takes a special interest in economic inequality in America, how it got that way and what it means for the future. He emphasizes that economic inequality is much more than a statistic. "One influential investor told me that if we don't address inequality, we will collapse economically and politically," said Brancaccio, adding “The co-founder of the biggest hedge fund in America is worried about inequality. The head of the biggest bank in the country is worried. So is this country’s most famous investor," a reference to Warren Buffett.

