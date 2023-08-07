ROCKLAND — David Brancaccio, the personable and knowledgeable host of American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report, is coming to Rockland's Strand Theater for a Camden Conference benefit fund-raiser on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
Brancaccio, who reports daily on the ups and downs of the global economy, takes a special interest in economic inequality in America, how it got that way and what it means for the future. He emphasizes that economic inequality is much more than a statistic. "One influential investor told me that if we don't address inequality, we will collapse economically and politically," said Brancaccio, adding “The co-founder of the biggest hedge fund in America is worried about inequality. The head of the biggest bank in the country is worried. So is this country’s most famous investor," a reference to Warren Buffett.
Brancaccio says he has enough information on the subject of inequality "to make you laugh and cry." He said he was amused to learn that "whom you married probably made matters worse and how really attractive people make it harder to fix widening inequality." The quantum leaps of artificial intelligence, he says, "could help narrow" the gap between rich and poor — but it could also make it worse.
Tickets will be sold on a pay-as-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $25, and can be purchased at camdenconference.org. Proceeds from the event will help the Camden Conference overcome a financial shortfall caused by three years of pandemic-related losses.
David Brancaccio, who grew up in Waterville, is host and senior editor of American Public Media's Marketplace Morning Report. He has served as moderator of the annual Camden Conference for the past four years.
The Camden Conference is a nonprofit, non-partisan volunteer-driven citizens' forum, whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues through year-round public engagement in community events and student education programs, culminating in an annual February weekend conference. For more information, please visit camdenconference.org.