Curbside Queens
The Waldo Theatre is hosting Curbside Queens on Sat., July 29. This is a drag show that grew out of the pandemic when some of the stars put together a show to entertain friends and neighbors.
A bit of controversy was sparked online by a former candidate for the RSU 40 School Board saying that the theatre is funded by local tax dollars.
The townspeople of Waldoboro did vote in June to give the theatre $6,500 to help with costs, but that is a drop in the bucket in comparison to what it takes to keep the large, historic venue open. Those funds go toward facilities, while ticket sales pay for the performers who take the stage.
The theatre has been hosting a wide variety of programs including movies, storytelling, music, comedy, and classes for youth. It isn’t the first controversial show this year as the theatre does try to engage the public and be somewhat provocative.
Looking at the parking situation downtown when there are shows at The Waldo Theatre, it appears that it is reaching a substantial audience.
Some of that spills over to other businesses as the theatre has put up artists in the recently opened Waldoboro Inn next door. The wine bar has now opened for business as well. That is the kind of symbiotic business relationship that should be encouraged in town as it benefits everyone.
Bear sightings continue
There are continued bear sightings and tracks near homes in Waldoboro. Much of the recent activity has been on Manktown Road near the intersection with Union Road. There have been a couple more sightings on N. Nobleboro and Winslows Mills roads as well.
Some residents have noted that what feels different is that the bears have been coming very close to the houses. One of the bears took a hummingbird feeder and drank the nectar from that.
Other bear sightings have been on Finntown, Chapel, Feyler’s Corner, Simons, Old Augusta and Quarry roads.
Community Yard Sale success
The town’s first try at a community yard sale went well, despite some rain showers dampening the day. Three of the local non-profits joined in and handed out paper maps, and there were over two dozen participants.
After listening to feedback, the thought is to maybe try again in fall doing similar free publicity, but to gear up to do more next year in both spring and fall. Those who have suggestions can reach out to Pam Jameson at the Waldoboro Town Office, or call Rebecca Waddell at 832-6650.
Community support
Waldoboro has several organizations and churches that offer help to those in need and there is a community navigator at the Town Office who can help match people with services.
The Waldoboro Food Pantry gives out food on the first and third Tuesdays of the month and accepts new applications all the time. In between pantry days, there is food available at Lincoln Medical Partners and also at the Help Yourself Shelf beside Broad Bay Church. All of the churches have some community supports, so don’t hesitate to reach out.
When looking to give back, there are some important things to know to make your donations have the desired impact.
To donate food, call and schedule a drop-off time with the pantry.
Household items, furniture, books, toys and such can be dropped off at Good Things Thrift and Craft. The items dropped off there will be sold at a reasonable price to help fund the pantry and the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet. They do also help those in need, so they don’t always sell the items, but either way it supports the community.
The Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet is the place to drop off clothing that is in very good condition, without rips and stains. These are always given free. People are welcome to take two grocery bags of items per visit, more if they speak with a volunteer about their needs.
Items that aren’t re-usable should be taken to the transfer station. All of these groups are volunteer-run and could really use the support of getting donations to the correct locations and having trash disposed of properly.
Upcoming events
The Docksiders, yacht music, July 28 at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre.
Curbside Queens, July 29 at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre.
John John Brown: Songs, Stories & Art, July 30 at 4 p.m., at The Waldo Theatre.
Waldoboro Business Association Business After Hours, July 31 at 5 p.m. at The First National Bank.