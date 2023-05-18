Thursday, May 18 Baby time
Sing and sway along with new and familiar nursery rhymes and songs. 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland.
‘The Crucible’
Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power broadcast from London’s National Theatre, 2 to 5 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, Rockland.
Call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.
AIO Open House
AIO Food & Energy Assistance will hold a Community Open House, free and open to the public. 4 to 6 p.m. AIO Food and Energy Assistance, 1A Gordon Drive, Rockland.
Friday, May 19 Bike to Work Day
Join Rockland in celebrating Bike to Work Day! Pedal over to Chapman Park for coffee, breakfast snacks, and opportunities to learn more about cycling in Rockland. 7 to 8:30 a.m. Chapman Park, 294 Main Street, Rockland. FMI: 594-0300.
Domestic Violence Roundtable
New Hope Midcoast hosts a free Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mid-Coast School of Technology, 1 Main Street, Rockland, 691-5969.
Community Cleanup
Volunteer to help Waldoboro students, watermen and community members pick up trash along the main roads and rivers. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pine Street Landing, 56 Pine Street, Waldoboro.
Spanish Songs, Stories
Join a session focused on basic exposure to foreign language and culture through traditional folk and children’s songs from Spain and Latin America. 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland.
Dance Party
The Watts Hall Band is back for another night of high-energy music and dancing! From 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street, Thomaston. Preorder tickets at wattshallthomaston.com.
Saturday, May 20 ‘Don Giovanni’
Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” Metropolitan Opera simulcast. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, Rockland. Call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.
Bean Supper
Williams-Brazier Post 37 hosts a homemade baked bean supper. Members of the local community are invited to be the guest of Post 37 veterans, ALA Unit 37 members and their families. 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post No 37, 10 Watts Avenue, Thomaston.
‘Deployed’
A cast of seven explores what it means to do one’s duty and to serve with honor with a performance of “Deployed” written by Nicola Smith and Samantha Lazar, directed by Anna Belknap. 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main Street, Waldoboro.
Variety Show
“Enter the Fish Tank” with Shane Miclon and Steve Corning. This pair combine contemporary juggling, electronic music and multimedia wizardry. Watts Hall, 174 Main St., Thomaston, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Preorder tickets at wattshallthomaston.com.
We Still Dance
A dance theater piece created in collaboration with the Aquinnah Cultural Center and Boston’s Danza Orgánica. Part of the Strand’s New Century Series. Appropriate for all ages. 7 to 8 p.m. Oceanside High School, 400 Broadway, Rockland. Call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.
Sunday, May 21 Recreational Ride
Rockland Bicycle Club hosts a recreational ride, 9 to 10 a.m, beginning at Harbor Park, 1 Pleasant Street, Rockland.
Adult Makerspace
Handmade books with guest artist Sue Michlovitz at CMCA’s ArtLab studio. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., sliding fee of $5 to $15, for adults 18 plus. Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter Street, Rockland.
Spring Carnival
Games and prizes, bounce house and water slide, hot dogs and more. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Salvage Church, 30 Sherers Lane, Rockland. Call 596-6686.
‘Deployed’
A cast of seven explores what it means to do one’s duty and to serve with honor with a performance of “Deployed” written by Nicola Smith and Samantha Lazar, directed by Anna Belknap. 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main Street, Waldoboro.
Author Talk
“Disaster at Bar Harbor Ferry” with Mac Smith. Free, live presentation of Maine’s worst maritime tragedy in 1899. 2 to 3:30 p.m., Cushing Public Library, 39 Cross Road, Cushing. Call 691-0833.
Spring Concert
On a Ring and a Prayer Bell Ringers and Midcoast Brass Quintet concert to benefit the Area Interfaith Outreach (AIO) Food and Energy Assistance Program. 3 to 4 p.m., Second Congregational Church of Warren, 252 Main Street, Warren. Call 273-2338.
Gary Gulman
Comedian Gary Gulman brings his “Born On 3rd Base” tour to the Strand Theatre stage. 7:30 to 9 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, Rockland. Call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.
Wednesday, May 24 Empty Bowl Supper
The 21st-annual Empty Bowl community service supper. All bowls are handmade by students and faculty. For $10, choose a bowl and enjoy homemade foods. Proceeds go to local food pantries. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro.